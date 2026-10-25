Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Flames beat the Red Wings 4-1 for their 3rd straight victory

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Red Wings Flames Hockey

Red Wings Flames Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and the surging Calgary Flames made it three straight victories with a 4-1 decision over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Making his third straight start, Devin Cooley continued his hot play with 28 saves to improve to 3-2. He has stopped 100 of 104 shots over his three-game winning streak.

Zayne Parekh, Ryan Strome and Matvei Gridin, who also had an assist, rounded out the scoring for Calgary (4-6-0). Matt Coronato had two assists.

Farabee has a four-game points streak and leads the club with nine points in 10 games.

Andrew Copp had the lone goal for Detroit (4-4-3). The Red Wings lost in regulation for the first time in seven games.

John Gibson stopped 21 shots for Detroit.

Up next

Red Wings: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Flames: Host Toronto on Monday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.