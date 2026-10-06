Lightning roll past the winless Flyers 4-1 as Vasilevskiy ties Andy Moog on career wins list

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pontus Holmberg and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and assist, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 13 shots to move into a tie for 20th place on the NHL career wins list, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Monday night.

Vasilevskiy’s 372nd victory moved him into a tie with Andy Moog. Vasilevskiy needs two more wins to tie John Vanbiesbrouck for 19th place.

Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, who have won two games since an opening-night loss to the New York Rangers.

Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia and Dan Vladar finished with 32 saves.

The Flyers are winless (0-2-2) through four games to start the season for the first time since 2013-14. Philadelphia has been held to two or fewer goals in all four games.

Point scored his first goal of the season with a deflection off a wrist shot from John Carlson at 16:05 of the first period. Holmberg scored 17 seconds into the second period off the rush for a 2-0 lead.

Foerster wheeled a shot from the top of the left circle that hit Tampa Bay defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous in front of the net to bring Philadelphia with one at 7:22.

Mikheyev made it 3-1 with a wraparound with three minutes to play. Hagel added an empty-netter.

Nikita Kucherov picked up two assists and now has 1,128 career points to move past Mike Bossy and Joe Nieuwendyk for 67th place.

Denver Barkey made his season debut for the Flyers after missing the first three games with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Up Next

Flyers: At Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Lightning: Host Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press