Makar has 2 goals and an assist in the Avs’ 7-3 victory over the winless Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Devon Toews and Jaden Schwartz also each scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche beat the winless Calgary Flames 7-3 on Thursday night.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and had two assists as Colorado (3-1-0) bounced back from a 3-2 loss in Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Scott Wedgewood, making his season debut, had 26 saves to win in his 200th career NHL game.

Adam Klapka, Mikael Backlund and Kevin Bahl scored for Calgary (0-4-0), the only NHL team yet to record a point this season. The Flames have been outscored 23-6 for a league-worst minus-17 goal differential.

Flames goalie Devin Cooley made 23 stops.

Tied 1-1 after the first period, Colorado scored three times in less than five minutes in the second. The Avalanche tacked on two more goals early in the third period.

Up next

Avalanche: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.

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