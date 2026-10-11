Ducks beat the winless Flames 4-2 in Calgary to start a home-and-home series

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Poehling broke a tie with a short-handed goal at 5:35 of the third period, but was injured on the play in the Anaheim Ducks’ 4-2 victory over the winless Calgary Flames on Saturday night to start a home-and-home series.

The teams will meet against Tuesday night in Anaheim.

Poehling was injured when he slid into the post and Flames goalie Dustin Wolf. Poehling, who also had an assist, didn’t return to the game.

Jackson Lacombe, Frank Vatrano and Nikita Nesterenko also scored for Anaheim (4-1-0), which won a second road game in two nights after a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The Ducks have won their first three road games to start a season for the first time.

Ville Husso stopped 27 shots in his first start of the season.

Morgan Frost and Aydar Suniev scored for Calgary (0-5-0), which started a season with five straight losses for the first time.

Matt Coronato had two assists and Dustin Wolf stopped 24 shots.

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