Pinto scores the shootout winner to send the Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Islanders

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto scored the shootout winner to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Ridly Greig scored in regulation and Linus Ullmark made 20 saves for Ottawa (6-2-0). Ullmark has won his first six starts of the season.

Matias Macelli scored and Semyon Varlamov, making his second start of the season, stopped 18 shots for the Islanders (3-3-1).

The Islanders’ Adam Pelech took a hooking penalty with 3:08 remaining in overtime. Varlamov made two saves to extend the game before Dylan Cozens took a tripping penalty catching Pelech as he came out of the box and looked to break in on Ullmark. Bo Horvat had the lone shot on the power play.

Trailing 1-0, the Senators tied the game late in the second on a 2-on-1. Warren Foegele broke in and made a cross-ice pass to Greig, who beat Varlamov high on the stick side.

New York opened the scoring with 11.2 seconds remaining in the period when Maccelli stripped Pinto of the puck at Ottawa’s blueline, took two strides and wristed a shot past Ullmark.

Artem Zub made his season debut Thursday, assisting on Greig’s goal. The Senators defenseman hadn’t played since sustaining a knee injury in Game 1 of the first round of last season’s playoffs.

The Senators had two goals called back in the first period. Foegele believed he had opened the scoring but upon review, it was clear the puck hit the outside of the crossbar and never crossed the goal line. Just over seven minutes later, Stephen Halliday beat Varlamov, but upon review Ottawa was offside.

Ottawa’s William Eklund had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn tendon in his ankle and is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks.

Up next

Islanders: At the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Senators: At the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

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