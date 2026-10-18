Lucas Raymond scores in shootout as Red Wings rally for 4-3 win over Sharks

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the only goal during the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Alex DeBrincat scored with 1:33 remaining to send the game into overtime. DeBrincat’s team-high fifth goal left him one shy of 300 for his career.

Justin Faulk and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings, who have won back-to-back wins for the first time this season. John Gibson stopped 32 shots.

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists to lead the Sharks. Dmitry Orlov and Ivar Stenberg contributed power-play goals, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves in the second of six consecutive road games for San Jose.

With Gibson pulled for an extra skater, DeBrincat tapped in the puck with 1:33 remaining during a scramble in front of the net. Detroit needed to kill off Andrew Copp’s penalty in overtime to force the shootout.

Faulk scored on Detroit’s first power play with 7:15 left in the first period, as his shot from just inside the blue line found its way through traffic. Orlov tied it with 2:01 remaining in the period during his team’s second power play on a shot from the point.

San Jose took the lead at 4:55 of the second period. Celebrini, who has a team-best 11 points in six games, scored from the slot after William Wallinder’s turnover in his own zone.

Stenberg and Finnie traded goals during the first five minutes of the third period.

Up next

Sharks: Visit Toronto on Monday night.

Red Wings: Visit Seattle on Tuesday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press