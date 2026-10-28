Connor Hellebuyck earns win in his Devils debut as New Jersey beats Dallas 5-1

DALLAS (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced to win his New Jersey debut, Nico Hischier scored two goals, and the Devils beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Hellebuyck, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner, started four days after being traded by the Winnipeg Jets following his suspension for failing to report to training camp. It was his first win since April 9 at St. Louis, 3-2.

The Hughes brothers, Jack and Luke, and Jesper Boqvist, also scored for the Devils, who have won four consecutive games.

Justin Hryckowian scored for the Stars, who had a five-game winning streak snapped. Casey DeSmith, making his third start of the season, made 22 saves after allowing only two goals in each of his previous outings.

The five goals are the season high against Dallas, which went into play leading the NHL with a 1.68 goals-against average.

Hischier, the team captain in his 10th season with New Jersey, provided a 2-0 lead at 2:41 of the first period and 38 seconds into the second. Dallas’ challenge for goaltender interference against Timo Meier on the first goal was denied. Hischier has a team-high seven goals and two two-goal games.

Boqvist made it 3-0 midway through the second. After Hryckowian’s deflection pulled Dallas back within two goals at 16:08 of the second, Luke Hughes answered 28 seconds later.

The Stars’ second-ranked penalty kill went 3 for 3 for 22 consecutive successful kills over six games.

The game was Dallas’ fourth in a season-long six-game homestand and began a road back-to-back for New Jersey.

Stars defenseman Kyle Capobianco was helped off the ice five minutes into the third period with an apparent leg injury and didn’t return.

Up next

Devils: Visit Colorado on Wednesday night.

Stars: Host Montreal on Thursday night.

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