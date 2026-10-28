Palmieri, Horvat score in shootout, Varlamov gets 1st win since 2024 as Islanders beat Predators 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat scored in a shootout to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Horvat, Anthony Duclair and Brayden Schenn scored in regulation for New York. Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves and denied both Nashville attempts in the shootout to record his first win since Nov. 14, 2024.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, Alexander Kerfoot and Ryan O’Reilly scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, which fell to 0-5 in games that have extended beyond regulation this season.

The Islanders led 3-0 early in the second before the Predators drew even.

Duclair scored at 3:07 of the opening period and Schenn followed at 8:07 of the first. The goal was the 300th of Schenn’s career.

Horvat’s goal at 1:08 of the second came on a one-timer off of a cross-ice pass from Matthew Schaefer, who has points in five straight games.

The Islanders had lost their previous seven games at Nashville, with their last victory coming on Oct. 28, 2017.

Forsberg got Nashville on the scoreboard at 9:42 of the second with a power-play goal.

After scoring just one goal in the first 10 games of the season, Forsberg, the Predators’ career goals leader, has goals in two straight.

Kerfoot drew Nashville within a goal at 13:02 of the second, converting the rebound of a shot by Nils Hoglander.

O’Reilly tied it at 4:16 of the third, tapping in a loose puck sitting in the crease. He has three goals in his last two games.

Up next

Islanders: Visit Minnesota on Thursday.

Predators: Host Washington on Thursday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press