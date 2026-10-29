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Kadri, Kelly score in 1:02 span early in 3rd in Avalanche’s 5-2 win over Devils

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By AP News
Devils Avalanche Hockey

Devils Avalanche Hockey

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DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Parker Kelly scored in a 1:02 span early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat New Jersey 5-2 on Wednesday night to end the Devils’ winning streak at four.

Kadri gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 2:45, and Kelly followed at 3:47. Nathan MacKinnon added his eighth goal of the season with eight minutes remaining, and Jaden Schwartz connected 30 seconds later.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 20 saves to help Colorado improve to 7-5-1.

Connor Brown scored twice for New Jersey.

Brown had a short-handed goal in the first period, and Gabriel Landeskog tied it on a power play in the second.

Jake Allen stopped 39 shots for the Devils. They are 8-5-0.

Up next

Devils: At Vegas on Friday night.

Avalanche: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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