Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kraken outlast Maple Leafs 5-4 to spoil No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna’s big game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Maple Leafs Kraken Hockey

Maple Leafs Kraken Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

SEATTLE (AP) — Defenseman Brandon Montour scored with 34 seconds left and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday to spoil No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna’s first two-goal game and three-point night.

After scoring on power plays in each of the first two periods, McKenna helped set up Auston Matthews’ tying goal with 1:30 remaining and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky off for an extra attacker.

Montour then beat Bobrovsky with a slapper from the top of the right circle.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 8-4-1. Ryker Evans, Berkly Catton and Josh Mahura also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves.

Stephenson gave Seattle a 3-2 lead on a power play at 3:33 of the second period, and assisted on Evans’ goal with 9:02 left.

McKenna has five goals in 15 games this season. Matthews has 10 goals.

Jack Roslovic also scored for the Maple Leafs, cutting it to 4-3 at 8:02 of the third period. Bobrovsky stopped 12 shots as Toronto dropped to 7-6-2.

Up next

Maple Leafs: At San Jose on Saturday night.

Kraken: At Calgary on Friday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.