Cutter Gauthier has a hat trick in the Ducks’ 6-3 victory over the Senators

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier had his second career hat trick, scoring the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Sunday night.

Judd Caulfield scored twice, rookie Roger McQueen added another and Leo Carlsson had three assists to help the Ducks win for the second time in nine games. Anaheim went 4 for 5 on the power play.

Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves in his Anaheim debut. Brossoit played his second NHL game in three seasons after being recalled from San Diego of the AHL on Saturday.

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist as the Senators lost for the third time on a five-game trip. Thomas Chabot and Michael Amadio also scored first-period goals while Jonas Johansson made 27 saves.

After the Ducks rallied to tie it at 3 in the second period, they took advantage of a two-man advantage at 1:50 of the third when Gauthier scored from a sharp angle past Johansson. While still on a man advantage, Gauthier scored 36 seconds later for a two-goal cushion.

Up next

Senators: At Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Ducks: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press