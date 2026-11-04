Adam Fox sparks Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Blues, snapping 4-game skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, Dylan Garand made 32 saves, and the New York Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand also had a goal for the Rangers and Eeli Tolvanen scored an empty-netter and had an assist. J.T. Miller had a pair of assists.

Pius Suter scored with 59 seconds to play for the Blues to spoil Garand’s shutout bid. Joel Hofer had 28 saves for St. Louis.

The Blues went scoreless on the power play in six chances. The Rangers were 0 for 3 on the power play.

The Rangers are now 7-2 at home this season and have won seven games when leading after the first period. They allowed two or fewer goals in a game for the ninth time this season.

The Blues’ Ross Johnston was back in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 15 against Minnesota. He was injured in practice soon after that game and placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Oct. 18.

The Blues were coming off a dramatic 5-4 comeback win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Up next

Blues: Play the third game of a four-game road trip at New Jersey on Thursday night.

Rangers: Play host to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here