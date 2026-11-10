Ivar Stenberg leads the Sharks past the Islanders 3-2 in a shootout to stop their 5-game skid

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ivar Stenberg scored the only goal in a shootout that lasted eight rounds, and the San Jose Sharks beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Stenberg also scored in regulation for the Sharks (8-11-1). Stenberg has six goals and is tied for the scoring lead among NHL rookies.

Yaroslav Askarov made 30 saves for San Jose.

Ben Hutton and Victor Eklund scored for the Islanders (7-6-4), who have lost four straight games (0-2-2). Ilya Sorokin stopped 37 shots.

Stenberg put the Sharks on the board late in the first period after Toffoli sent a shot toward the net. Stenberg got a piece of the puck to redirect it past Sorokin and tie the game at 1.

San Jose again rallied from a goal down midway through the second when Toffoli’s shot deflected off Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech and into the net. It was Toffoli’s first goal in eight games.

Hutton opened the scoring early in the first after Simon Holmstrom’s pass found him with an open look.

Eklund put New York ahead 2-1 early in the second with a power-play goal. Sharks center Alexander Wennberg, who returned after missing 10 games, was called for the penalty that led to the power play.

The game got chippy late in the second as fights broke out, leading to four five-minute major penalties. Barclay Goodrow received a penalty for fighting Mitchell Chaffee, and Ty Dellandrea was penalized for fighting Kyle MacLean.

Up next

Islanders: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Sharks: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By HADDY BARGHOUTI

Associated Press