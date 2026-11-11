Snuggerud’s goal, assist help power the Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist and his score in the third period was the winner as the St. Louis Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Snuggerud scored on a deflection with 4:02 left. Dylan Holloway got an assist on the go-ahead goal. Pius Suter and Justin Barron also scored for the Blues, who snapped a three-game skid. St. Louis had lost five of its last seven games before Tuesday.

Moritz Seider and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings, who dropped their fifth straight and lost for the fifth time in six games.

Joel Hofer stopped 30 shots in the win for the Blues.

John Gibson, back in the lineup after sustaining a lower-body injury in a game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 3, had 30 saves for the Red Wings.

Up next

Red Wings: At the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Blues: At the Utah Mammoth on Thursday.

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