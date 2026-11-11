Filip Forsberg has 2 goals, Juuse Saros gets shutout in Predators’ 5th straight win, 3-0 over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored two goals, Juuse Saros made 30 saves in his 28th career shutout and the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Nils Hoglander had two assists and Adam Wilsby got an empty-net goal in the Predators’ opener of a five-game West Coast road trip. Saros finished his first shutout of the season with 13 saves in the third period against the Kings’ improved effort.

Anton Forsberg stopped 27 shots for the Kings, who were shut out for the first time this season. Los Angeles dropped to 2-3-0 on its seven-game homestand with back-to-back losses.

Nashville scored early in the first period when Hoglander controlled a blue-line turnover by Brian Dumoulin and eventually made a backhand pass through defenseman Cody Ceci’s legs to Filip Forsberg for his sixth goal.

Filip Forsberg scored again in the second when Hoglander flipped the puck to him from the boards for an awkward shot that surprised Anton Forsberg.

After a slow offensive start to the season, Filip Forsberg has six goals in his last eight games, including two multigoal games in the past two weeks.

Wilsby’s empty-netter, which came on a clearing attempt that took a fortuitous bounce off the boards, was only the third goal of his NHL career and the first since Dec. 20.

Mats Zuccarello returned to Los Angeles’ lineup after a six-game injury absence.

Former Kings general manager and defenseman Rob Blake was in attendance. Blake was named the Predators’ executive vice president of hockey operations in June.

Up next

Predators: At Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Kings: Host New York Islanders on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer