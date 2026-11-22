NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jayden Struble and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Filip Forsberg and Reid Schaeffer also scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who won for the eighth time in 10 games. Struble broke a 3-all tie at 3:31 of the third period on a tap-in from just outside the crease off a pass from Steven Stamkos, who has a point in five straight.

Samuel Girard, Andrei Kuzmenko and Hendrix Lapierre scored and Sergei Murashov made 25 saves for the Penguins, who have lost four of five and eight of 10 (2-7-1).

Girard scored the first goal at 3:58 of the opening period on a slap shot from above the left circle that deflected off Stamkos’ stick before beating Saros high to the far side.

Kuzmenko made it 2-0 with 3:42 remaining in the first, after skating through the slot and beating Saros with a wrist shot for his first goal of the season.

Marchessault halved the Pittsburgh lead with 2:34 left in the period on a one-timer from the left side.

Since missing seven games with a lower-body injury, Marchessault has scored in consecutive games.

Saros was replaced by Justus Annunen briefly in the first after having an issue with a skate blade. Annunen stopped both shots he faced in 2:07 of ice time before Saros returned near the midpoint of the first.

Forsberg made it 2-all at 2:25 of the second, snapping a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot that snuck under Murashov’s blocker.

Schaeffer’s goal at 6:22 of the second gave Nashville its first lead.

Lapierre tied it at 3 with 6:33 remaining in the second when his wrist shot from the right side through traffic beat Saros on the far side.

Up next

Penguins: Visit the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Predators: Play at Dallas on Wednesday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press