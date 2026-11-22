ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours matched a franchise record with five assists, Brandon Carlo scored his first goal in more than two years and the St. Louis Blues chased star goalie Connor Hellebuyck a little more than nine minutes into a 9-6 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Jonatan Berggren had two goals for the Blues, who scored on four of their first six shots against Hellebuyck. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner and 2025 NHL MVP was replaced by Jake Allen after Philip Broberg’s goal gave St. Louis a 4-1 lead at 9:03 of the first period.

Hellebuyck won his first seven starts for the Devils after they acquired him from Winnipeg in a trade in late October. He was beaten for the first time with his new team when New Jersey lost 3-2 at home to Montreal on Wednesday.

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By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press