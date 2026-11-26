BOSTON (AP) — Morgan Barron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Nico Daws made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets added to their surge with a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had a goal for Winnipeg, which won its fourth straight road game and improved to 9-1-1 in its last 11 overall.

Mark Scheifele, the Jets’ career goals leader, added an empty-netter for the 381st of his career.

Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten scored for the Bruins, who dropped the second of their season-high six-game homestand. Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots.

Barron’s goal came with 2:07 left in the second when he poked the puck between Swayman’s pads to make it 3-2 after the goalie mishandled the rebound of Mario Ferraro’s shot.

Boston’s Tanner Jeannot and Winnipeg’s Tyrel Bauer squared off in a lengthy fight midway into the opening period that featured numerous haymakers.

Trailing in the second, Boston tied it at 2 when Minten, positioned directly in front of the net, tipped Mason Lohrei’s shot by Daws at 10:57.

Morrissey’s slap shot from the slot beat Swayman and gave the Jets a 2-1 edge late in the opening period.

Off since a 7-5 victory over Washington at home Saturday, the Bruins had tied it at 1 on Geekie’s power-play goal off a pretty pass across the front of the net by David Pastrnak at 6:11.

Connor’s wrister from the left circle made it 1-0 just 65 seconds into the game.

The Bruins won the first meeting between the teams in overtime on Oct. 2.

Up next

Jets: At the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Bruins: Host Toronto on Friday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press