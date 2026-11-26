PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Maxim Tsyplakov and Brennan Othmann also each had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ryan Strome, Jonathan Castagna and Yegor Sharangovich also scored.

Zayne Parekh had an assist to pass Miles Zaharko for the fifth-most points by a Flames’ defenseman younger than 21.

Dustin Wolf made 25 saves.

Evgeni Malkin passed Bryan Trottier for 19th-most points in NHL history with a power-play goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Malkin, who missed the last two games because of an injury, had his 382nd multipoint game and tied Teemu Selanne for fourth among players born and trained outside of North America.

Rickard Rakell also had a power-play goal and Tommy Novak also scored. The Penguins scored two home power-play goals for the first time since an Oct. 3 win against Montreal.

Arturs Silovs stopped 20 shots for the Penguins, who lost their fifth straight. Pittsburgh, last in the Eastern Conference, has lost 10 of 12 overall.

The Flames won their 64th straight game when scoring four or more goals. They’re one four-goal win from tying the New York Rangers’ 65-game run from 2011-14, the longest mark in NHL history. The streak began with a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Dec. 16, 2023. This season, the Flames are 7-0-0 when scoring at least four goals.

Up next

Flames: At New Jersey on Friday.

Penguins: At Buffalo on Friday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press