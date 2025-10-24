Skip to main content
Utah visits Minnesota after Cooley’s hat trick

By AP News

Utah Mammoth (6-2, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Minnesota Wild after Logan Cooley’s hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Mammoth’s 7-4 win.

Minnesota has gone 3-4-1 overall with a 1-1-0 record against the Central Division. The Wild have scored 10 power-play goals, which ranks first in the Western Conference.

Utah is 6-2 overall and 3-2-0 against the Central Division. The Mammoth are fourth in league play serving 11.5 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

