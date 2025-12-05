Natalie Spooner breaks 2nd-period tie, Sceptres beat Charge 3-1 in PWHL

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Ottawa Charge 3-1 on Thursday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Daryl Watts had a goal and an assist, and Blayre Turnbull added an empty-netter for Toronto. Elaine Chuli made 16 saves.

Fanuza Kadirova scored for Ottawa. Gwyneth Philips stopped 34 shots.

Spooner scored her first of the season to put the Sceptres ahead with a tip-in off a pass from Watts with 7:01 left in the second.

