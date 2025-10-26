Skip to main content
Predators host the Stars after O’Reilly’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Dallas Stars (4-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-2, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -156, Predators +131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Dallas Stars after Ryan O’Reilly scored two goals in the Predators’ 5-4 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Nashville has a 4-3-2 record overall and a 0-1-1 record in Central Division play. The Predators have allowed 29 goals while scoring 23 for a -6 scoring differential.

Dallas is 4-3-1 overall and 3-1-0 against the Central Division. The Stars have a -4 scoring differential, with 24 total goals scored and 28 allowed.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

