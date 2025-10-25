Skip to main content
Capitals and Senators take the ice in Eastern Conference play

By AP News

Ottawa Senators (3-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -131, Senators +109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals face the Ottawa Senators in Eastern Conference play.

Washington has a 6-2 record overall and a 3-2-0 record on its home ice. The Capitals have a 2-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Ottawa is 1-2-0 in road games and 3-4-1 overall. The Senators have a 2-1-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

