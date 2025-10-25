Skip to main content
Penguins look to keep win streak going, host the Blue Jackets

By AP News

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -119, Blue Jackets -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of four consecutive games.

Pittsburgh has a 2-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 6-2 record overall. The Penguins have a +nine scoring differential, with 28 total goals scored and 19 conceded.

Columbus has a 0-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 3-4 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-0 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

