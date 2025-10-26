Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Senators play the Bruins after Cozens’ 2-goal performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Boston Bruins (4-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Boston Bruins after Dylan Cozens’ two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Senators’ 7-1 win.

Ottawa has a 4-4-1 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Senators have a 1-3-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Boston has a 1-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 4-6 record overall. The Bruins are first in league play with 50 total penalties (averaging 5.0 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.