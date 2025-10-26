Skip to main content
Wild host the Sharks following Johansson’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Jose Sharks (1-5-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-5-1, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -223, Sharks +183; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the San Jose Sharks after Marcus Johansson scored two goals in the Wild’s 6-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Minnesota has a 1-2-0 record in home games and a 3-5-1 record overall. The Wild have given up 33 goals while scoring 22 for a -11 scoring differential.

San Jose is 1-5-2 overall and 1-3-0 in road games. The Sharks have a 1-2-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

