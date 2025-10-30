Skip to main content
Golden Knights host the Avalanche after Eichel’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Colorado Avalanche (6-1-4, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-1-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jack Eichel’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Golden Knights’ 6-3 win.

Vegas has a 6-1-3 record overall and a 3-0-1 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have gone 3-0-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado has a 6-1-4 record overall and a 3-1-2 record on the road. The Avalanche have a 1-1-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

