Philadelphia takes on Nashville following shootout win

By AP News

Nashville Predators (4-5-2, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout.

Philadelphia has a 5-3-1 record overall and a 5-1-0 record on its home ice. The Flyers are 2-0-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Nashville has a 4-5-2 record overall and a 1-2-1 record on the road. The Predators are sixth in league play with 49 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

