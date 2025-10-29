Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Columbus in action against Toronto following overtime victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -111, Maple Leafs -109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime.

Columbus has a 5-4 record overall and a 1-3-0 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have scored and given up 28 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Toronto has gone 0-2-0 in road games and 5-4-1 overall. The Maple Leafs have gone 1-2-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.