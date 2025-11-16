Dach scores late in 3rd period to lead Blackhawks to 3-2 win over Maple Leafs

CHICAGO (AP) — Colton Dach scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

Ryan Greene and Teuvo Terevainen also scored for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games and extended its point streak to 4-0-1. Spencer Knight had 31 saves.

Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Reilly scored for Toronto in its fifth straight loss (0-4-1). Joseph Woll finished with 29 saves.

Dach, crossing through the slot, got the shaft of his stick on Louis Crevier’s drive from the right point with 4:25 left in regulation to cap a Chicago comeback.

Chicago opened the scoring with Greene’s one-timer from the left circle 11:05 into the game.

Robertson tied it with 48 seconds left in the first period, poking in a rebound after Knight stopped John Tavares from point-blank range.

The Maple Leafs went ahead 2-1 midway through the second period on Rielly’s third goal of the season, a wrist shot over Knight’s right shoulder. Chicago challenged the goal because of an apparent high-stick pass but the pass was ruled legal.

Terevainen raced past defenseman Reilly and beat Woll on the stick side to tie the score 2-2 at 8:12 of the third.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Frank Nazar was back in the Chicago lineup, but the Blackhawks lost Nick Foligno late in the second period when he took a hard shot off his left hand.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press