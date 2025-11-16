Rangers host the Red Wings after shootout victory

Detroit Red Wings (10-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (10-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -151, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings after the Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in a shootout.

New York has gone 1-6-1 in home games and 10-7-2 overall. The Rangers have conceded 47 goals while scoring 49 for a +2 scoring differential.

Detroit is 4-4-0 in road games and 10-7-1 overall. The Red Wings have a -5 scoring differential, with 54 total goals scored and 59 allowed.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Raddysh has scored five goals with one assist for the Rangers. Will Cuylle has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has eight goals and 12 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press