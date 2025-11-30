Nino Niederreiter scores twice in the Jets’ 5-2 victory over the Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Gabriel Vilardi, Cole Perfetti and Kyle Connor also scored, and Eric Comrie made 20 saves to stop his three-game skid. Dylan Samberg had three assists, and Luke Schenn added two.

Luke Evangelista had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Nick Blankenburg also scored, and Justus Annunen made 20 saves. The Predators had won two in a row.

Vilardi scored 47 seconds into the game, tapping home the rebound of Mark Scheifele’s shot. The Predators allowed a goal in the first minute for the third straight game — also doing it last Saturday against Colorado and Monday against Florida.

Niederreiter made it 2-0 with 53.2 seconds left in the first, snapping a wrist shot by Annunen on the short side off of a pass from Schenn. Niederreiter and Schenn are former Predators.

Perfetti made it 3-0 with 7:42 let in the second. Below the Nashville line, Vladislav Namestnikov found Perfetti alone in the low slot, where he beat Annunen with a one-timer.

Blankenburg scored a power-play goal with 2:58 left in the second.

Evangelista drew Nashville within one at 2:45 of the third when he lifted a backhander from a tough handle over Comrie’s shoulder.

Connor’s goal at 9:37 of the third restored Winnipeg’s two-gaol lead. He has 16 goals and 15 assists in 32 career games against Nashville.

Niederreiter added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Up next

Jets: At Buffalo on Monday night.

Predators: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press