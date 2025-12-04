Carpenter, Knight score late power play goals, Torrent get first-ever win, 2-1 over Sirens

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Carpenter and Hilary Knight scored power play goals 22 seconds apart with less than two minutes to play and the Seattle Torrent got their first win in history, topping the New York Sirens 2-1 on Wednesday night.

New York rookie Kristyna Kaltounkova, the top overall pick, received a major checking from behind penalty and game misconduct with 3:59 to play, meaning the Torrent would finish the game with a player advantage.

After a timeout, Carpenter pounced on a loose puck between the circles and whipped a shot past Kayle Osborne with 1:24 remaining in the game. Carpenter played her first two seasons with the Sirens and is their leading scorer with 43 points in 50 games.

Moments later Knight poked the puck into the net on a scramble in the crease.

That made a winner of Hannah Murphy in her first professional start in goal. She made 23 saves and just gave up Paetyn Levis’ goal 3:15 into the game.

Seattle (1-0-1-1), which drew a record crowd of 16,014 in its home opener on Friday afternoon, a 3-0 loss to two-time defending champion Minnesota, went 2 for 10 on the power play before 8,622 fans. New York (2-0-0-2) went 0 for 10.

Osborne made 18 saves.

The Sirens play at the other West Coast expansion team on Saturday, facing the Vancouver Goldeneyes

Seattle is home again on Dec. 17 against Ottawa in the third of five-straight home games.

