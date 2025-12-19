Thompson, Ostlund score 2:36 apart late in 2nd period as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3 for 4th straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson and Noah Ostlund scored 2:36 apart in the closing minutes of the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Josh Norris, Jack Quinn and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Sabres in their first game since Jarmo Kekalainen took over as general manager on Monday. In replacing Kevyn Adams, Kekalainen placed an emphasis on players showing character and the team consistency — two qualities lacking during the franchise’s NHL-record 14-year playoff drought.

Alex Lyon made 24 saves in accounting for all four wins during Buffalo’s season-best run.

Travis Konecny, Cam York and Noah Cates scored for the Flyers, who lost in regulation for the first time in six outings (2-1-3). Samuel Ersson stopped 23 shots.

The win was the 915th of Sabres coach Lindy Ruff’s career, moving him into fourth place on the NHL list, one ahead of Barry Trotz. Captain Rasmus Dahlin’s assist on a no-look pass in setting up Thompson’s goal was the 300th of the defenseman’s career.

Consistency was an issue for the slow-starting Sabres, who were outshot 12-4 in the opening period. Character, however, wasn’t in an outing they trailed 2-1 after York converted Trevor Zegras’ no-look pass 11:01 into the second period, and hung after Konecny cut Buffalo’s lead to 4-3 with 5:32 remaining.

Thompson tied it at 2 with 3:06 left in the period to extend his goal streak to five games. Ostlund scored the go-ahead by floating a shot from the right point inside the near post. Norris sealed the win by putting the Sabres up 4-2 by scoring 10:20 into the third period with a power-play goal.

Up next

Flyers: At the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Sabres: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer