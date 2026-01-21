Darcy Kuemper leaves LA Kings game after collision in latest injury blow for Canadian Olympic goalie

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Goalie Darcy Kuemper has left the Los Angeles Kings’ game against the New York Rangers after a collision in the crease late in the first period.

Kuemper, who is expected to play for Canada at the Olympics next month, apparently got hurt when the Rangers’ Jonny Brodzinski skated hard toward the net and made some contact with Kuemper’s head while attempting to stop.

Although it didn’t appear to be a heavy collision, Kuemper skated around carefully during the next stoppage before going up the tunnel to the Kings’ dressing room with 38.8 seconds left in the period. Backup Anton Forsberg replaced him.

Kuemper missed the second half of December after taking a hit to the head during a loss at Dallas. He returned on Jan. 1 for the Kings, and he has appeared in nine of their 11 games this month.

The 35-year-old Kuemper was selected for Canada’s Olympic roster on New Year’s Eve, joining goalies Jordan Binnington and Logan Thompson.

Kuemper is a 14-year NHL veteran who won the Stanley Cup for Colorado in 2022.

