Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin leaves game against the Mammoth because of injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Ducks Rangers Hockey

Ducks Rangers Hockey

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin left his team’s game Monday night against Utah midway through the first period with an apparent left leg injury.

The team announced Shesterkin would not return because of what it called only a lower-body injury.

Shesterkin’s leg bent awkwardly with his skate on the ice as he attempted to avoid contact with Mammoth forward JJ Peterka, who was on the edge of the crease. Peterka made only slight contact, if any, with Shesterkin, who lay down in the net in pain while he was attended to by a trainer.

The 30-year-old face of the franchise was helped off the ice by the trainer and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and did not put any weight on his left leg. Veteran backup Jonathan Quick replaced Shesterkin.

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 2022 and is in the first season of an eight-year, $92 million contract that made him the highest-paid player at the position in league history. The Russia native from Moscow is 17-12-4 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season, his seventh with the Rangers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.