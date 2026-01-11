Skip to main content
Katerina Mrazova's shootout goal earns Ottawa Charge a 2-1 win over Boston Fleet

By AP News
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Katerina Mrazova’s shootout goal earned the Ottawa Charge a 2-1 win over the Boston Fleet at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday.

Fanuza Kadirova and Brianne Jenner also scored in the shootout for Ottawa. Jenner also scored for in regulation and Sanni Ahola made 31 saves for the Charge.

Susanna Tapani scored in regulation for Boston, and Hannah Brandt and Jamie Lee Rattray scored in the shootout for the league-leading Fleet. Boston goalie Aerin Frankel stopped 17 shots.

It was the second of two neutral-site games scheduled in Halifax during this season’s PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

Tapani opened the scoring with her fourth goal of the season at 3:01 of the first period. Jenner tied the score with her seventh at 6:48 of the third.

Charge: At Montreal on Tuesday.

Fleet: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

