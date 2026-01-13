Jason Robertson strikes late in the third period to help send Stars to 3-1 victory over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Robertson scored late in the third period, Wyatt Johnston scored his 25th goal of the season, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Monday night.

Robertson looked to be trying a centering pass, but the wobbling puck deflected in off Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson with 3:46 remaining. Matt Duchene added an empty-net goal with 17.4 to go, and the Stars have won two of three following a season-worst six-game winless streak.

Jake Oettinger made 24 saves, and Esa Lindell and Sam Steel had two assists.

Quinton Byfield scored on the power play and Darcy Kuemper made 15 saves for the Kings, who have dropped three of four.

Johnston scored on a wrist shot from the slot 3:44 into the first period, reaching the 25-goal mark for the third straight season.

The Kings finally netted a response when Byfield tied it up at 8:42 of the third period, scoring from close range after Corey Perry set him up with a backhand pass through the paint. It was Perry’s 500th career assist, making him the first player in league history to reach the milestone at age 40.

Los Angeles has been held to one goal 12 times in 45 games.

The Stars got captain Jamie Benn back after missing three games because of a cut on his nose, which he sustained Jan. 4. Benn, a 17-year veteran, played with a visor for the first time in 1,216 career games, leaving Nashville center Ryan O’Reilly, Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian, and Sharks winger Ryan Reaves as the last three active players who have never worn a visor in an NHL game.

Up Next

Stars: Visit Anaheim on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Vegas on Wednesday.

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press