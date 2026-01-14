Darkangelo leads Victoire to 2-1 win over Charge

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Shiann Darkangelo had a goal and an assist as the Montreal Victoire beat the Ottawa Charge 2-1 at Place Bell on Tuesday night.

Darkangelo, who had her first multipoint game for Montreal, was a member of the Charge last season. Jessica Digirolamo also scored for the Victoire, who won their third straight. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 17 saves.

Ronja Savolainen scored for the Charge, who saw their franchise-record six-game winning streak snapped. Gwyneth Philips was outstanding in goal, making 29 saves. Philips leads the PWHL in saves this season.

Darkangelo scored a power-play goal 3:58 into the game, batting home a ricochet off the back boards from a Maggie Flaherty shot. It was Darkangelo’s second goal of the season.

DiGirolamo doubled the Montreal lead later in the first with a diving effort right in front of Philips to put the loose puck in the net. It was her first goal since signing as a free agent this summer.

Ottawa got one back on the power play when Savolainen scored on a rebound with only 2.9 seconds left in the opening frame.

The Victoire played the game without top-line forward Abby Roque, who was serving a one-game suspension for a match penalty in the team’s previous game.

Montreal has yet to lose a game at home this season, moving to 3-1-0-0 at Place Bell. They have the best home record in the PWHL.

Charge: Visit the New York Sirens on Jan. 20.

Victoire: Visit the New York Sirens on Sunday.

