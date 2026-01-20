Skip to main content
Simon Nemec scores in OT to lift the Devils past the Flames, 2-1

By AP News
Devils Flames Hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Simon Nemec scored at 1:18 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Nemec took a backhand pass from Jack Hughes and beat goalie Devin Cooley from close range.

Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves to help New Jersey rebound from a 4-1 home loss to Carolina on Saturday night for its third victory in four games.

Dawson Mercer opened the scoring for New Jersey at 7:51 of the second period, and Nazem Kadri tied it at 9:44 of the period. Rookie Matvei Gridin got his first NHL assist on Kadri’s goal.

Cooley stopped 29 shots. The Flames had won two in a row.

Devils defenseman Luke Hughes left in the second period after appearing to be shaken up during a puck battle along the boards.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud made his Calgary debut after being acquired from Vegas on Sunday along with two draft picks and a prospect in a trade that sent longtime Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Golden Knights. Whitecloud had two shots and three blocked shots in 22:33.

Devils: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host Pittsburgh On Wednesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

