Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Müller and Maloney each score a goal, Fleet hand Sceptres 4th straight loss, 2-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alina Müller had a goal and an assist, Shay Maloney also scored a goal, and the Boston Fleet beat the Toronto Sceptres 2-1 on Wednesday night at the Tsongas Center.

Aerin Frankel had 21 saves for Boston (8-0-2-2), which leads the PWHL with 26 points this season. Montreal and Minnesota are tied for second with 19 points.

Emma Maltais scored in the closing minutes for Toronto (4-0-3-5), which has lost four straight games.

Boston had 11 shots and the Sceptres nine in a scoreless first period before Müller opened the scoring 45 seconds into the second. Müller redirected a shot by Haley Winn into the net for her second goal of the season.

Maloney put away her own rebound to give Boston a 2-0 lead with 3:06 to play.

Raygan Kirk had 18 saves for the Sceptres.

Up next

Sceptres: Host Vancouver on Saturday.

Fleet: Visit Seattle on Sunday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.