Müller and Maloney each score a goal, Fleet hand Sceptres 4th straight loss, 2-1

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alina Müller had a goal and an assist, Shay Maloney also scored a goal, and the Boston Fleet beat the Toronto Sceptres 2-1 on Wednesday night at the Tsongas Center.

Aerin Frankel had 21 saves for Boston (8-0-2-2), which leads the PWHL with 26 points this season. Montreal and Minnesota are tied for second with 19 points.

Emma Maltais scored in the closing minutes for Toronto (4-0-3-5), which has lost four straight games.

Boston had 11 shots and the Sceptres nine in a scoreless first period before Müller opened the scoring 45 seconds into the second. Müller redirected a shot by Haley Winn into the net for her second goal of the season.

Maloney put away her own rebound to give Boston a 2-0 lead with 3:06 to play.

Raygan Kirk had 18 saves for the Sceptres.

