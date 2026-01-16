Sharks’ 3-goal second period keys 3-2 victory over Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Graf and Pavol Regenda each had a goal and an assist and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal second period to top the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.

Zack Ostapchuk also scored, tying the game with the first of the Sharks’ three goals in a span of 2:46. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves for San Jose, which has won four of five.

Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard scored for the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin had an assist and Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Strome put the Capitals up 1-0 at 10:58 of the second period, but the Sharks took over from there.

Ostapchuk tied it at 1 at 13:27 and Graf gave the Sharks the lead at 14:53 when he tipped in a pass from Regenda. San Jose went up 3-1 on Regenda’s goal at 16:13.

Leonard made it a one-goal game at 9:11 of the third when beat Nedeljkovic.

Up next

Sharks: Play at Detroit on Friday night.

Capitals: Host Florida on Saturday night.

