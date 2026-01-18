Kaltounková and Cherkowski score goals, Osborne has 31 saves as Sirens beat Victoire 2-1

Skip to main content
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristýna Kaltounková and Anne Cherkowski each scored a goal, Kayle Osborne had 31 saves and the New York Sirens beat the Montreal Victoire 2-1 on Sunday at Capital One Arena as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

Montreal (5-2-0-5) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Sarah Fillier had two assists for New York (7-0-1-5), which has won five of six. The Sirens have 22 points, four behind league-leading Boston and one ahead of third-place Minnesota.

Kaltounková, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 PWHL draft, has nine goals this season, tied with Minnesota’s Kendall Coyne Schofield for most in the league.

Maggie Flaherty scored a power-play goal for the Victoire late in the first period.

Kaltounková slammed home the rebound of a shot by Fillier to open the scoring 84 seconds into the game. The Sirens had failed to convert on their previous nine power-play opportunities and are just 5 of 40 with an extra skater this season.

Cherkowski gave the Sirens a 2-1 lead with 5:13 left in the second period. Fillier poked a faceoff to Levis, who flicked a wrister that was redirected by Cherkowski over the glove-side shoulder of goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens for the rookie’s first career goal.

Desbiens had 25 saves for the Victoire.

The Victoire beat New York 4-0 in Montreal on Nov. 25 and Osborne had a career-high 43 saves as the Sirens evened the season series with a 4-3 home win on Jan. 2.

Up next

Victoire: Montreal visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

Sirens: New York hosts Ottawa on Tuesday.

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

