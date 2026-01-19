Sharks acquire winger Kiefer Sherwood in a trade with the Canucks

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired one of the most sought-after trade candidates of the NHL season by getting winger Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks more than six weeks before the March 6 deadline.

San Jose sent 2026 and ’27 second-round draft picks and minor league defenseman Cole Clayton to Vancouver for the 30-year-old pending free agent. The teams announced the deal Monday.

Sherwood led the Canucks with 17 goals through their first 48 games. He also has six assists.

“We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver,” Canucks general manager Patrik Alvin said. “As an organization, we take a lot of pride in giving him the opportunity to grow and excel as a player. Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline.”

Giving up draft picks to get Sherwood signals a shift for the Sharks from sellers to buyers. They’re in a playoff spot past the midway point of the season.

San Jose visits two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida on Monday night.

