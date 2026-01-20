Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
50.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky and San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Capitals Panthers Hockey

Capitals Panthers Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A goalie fight broke out with 14 minutes left in a game Monday night between the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks that had gotten increasingly chippy with post-whistle pushing and shoving.

Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky beelined from his crease to even things up after San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic got involved in a scrum in the corner.

Panthers fans chanted, “Bobby! Bobby!” after the two netminders were done tussling. Cheers followed when Bobrovsky returned from a brief trip to the locker room.

Bobrovsky and Nedeljkovic each got a 5-minute major penalty for fighting and an additional 2-minute penalty for leaving the crease to take part in an altercation. They stayed in the game.

The goalie nicknamed “Bob” has backstopped the NHL’s southernmost team to consecutive Stanley Cup championships.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.