Flames bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (27-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (21-25-5, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames aim to break their three-game losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks.

Calgary is 21-25-5 overall and 7-6-0 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have gone 14-6-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Anaheim is 7-5-0 against the Pacific Division and 27-21-3 overall. The Ducks have gone 8-2-2 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has nine goals and 25 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 23 goals and 22 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press