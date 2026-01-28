McCann has 2 goals and 2 assists to lead the Kraken to a 5-1 win over the Capitals

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann had two goals and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers each added a goal and an assist. Ryker Evans also scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 22nd goal of the season for Washington, and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots. It was the 919th career goal for Ovechkin, extending his NHL record.

Seattle started the second period with 1:30 of power-play time remaining and McCann made good on it with a drive from the right side between the circle and blue line at 1:15.

He made it 2-0 with 9:51 left in the period, tucking in the rebound of a shot by Beniers for his 14th goal, giving McCann his first multigoal game this season. The assist extended Beniers’ point streak to four games.

Eberle made it 3-0 with 2:06 remaining in the second with his team-leading 19th goal, slipping the rebound of a hard shot by McCann past the left post.

McCann thought he had his second career hat trick when he scored on a breakaway 1:27 into the third. But while all the hats tossed onto the ice were being swept up, it was announced that a double-minor penalty whistled against Beniers was under review. The call was confirmed, the goal was taken down and the Capitals went on the power play.

Ovechkin scored at the 2:30 mark, 1:03 into the four-minute man advantage.

Evans’ fifth of the season made it 4-1 with 6:48 left, and Beniers’ 13th extended it to 5-1 with 3:33 to go. It was Beniers’ ninth goal in January, tying the team record for a single month.

Up next

Capitals: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Kraken: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press