Canucks take on the Ducks on losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (28-22-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-31-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Anaheim Ducks.

Vancouver has a 4-6-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 17-31-5 record overall. The Canucks have given up 195 goals while scoring 137 for a -58 scoring differential.

Anaheim has a 28-22-3 record overall and an 8-6-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have committed 210 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Canucks won 5-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake DeBrusk has 13 goals and 14 assists for the Canucks. Filip Chytil has three goals over the past 10 games.

Leo Carlsson has 18 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-9-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press