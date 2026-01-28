Vegas plays Dallas after Dorofeyev’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (30-14-9, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-13, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars after Pavel Dorofeyev’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Golden Knights’ 3-2 overtime loss.

Vegas is 25-14-13 overall and 12-7-6 at home. The Golden Knights have a +13 scoring differential, with 172 total goals scored and 159 allowed.

Dallas is 16-7-6 on the road and 30-14-9 overall. The Stars have a 12-2-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorofeyev has 24 goals and 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 19 goals and 45 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press