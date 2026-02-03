Thomas Harley scores in OT as Stars beat Jets 4-3 for 5th straight win

Skip to main content
DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Harley scored at 2:05 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars matched their longest winning streak of the season at five games with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

The goal came moments after Jake Oettinger made a pad save on Mark Schiefele’s breakaway in a matchup of the top two goalies for Team USA in the second-to-last game before the break for the Milan Cortina Olympics. Oettinger and expected U.S. starter Connor Hellbuyck each stopped 24 shots.

Mikko Rantanen put Dallas ahead 3-2 with 7:43 left in regulation on a weaving play through two defenders, but Logan Stanley got the Jets even on a 6-on-5 goal with 1:43 to go.

Jason Robertson had his 199th career goal and team-leading 31st this season and Nils Lundkvist scored as the Stars won their 18th one-goal game, tying the New York Islanders for the NHL lead.

Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti had a goal and an assist apiece for the Jets, and Scheifele had two assists.

Matt Duchene’s four-game goal streak ended, but he had two assists along with Miro Heiskanen. His pass put Harley one-on-one with Hellebuyck, who was beaten by a backhand over his left pad.

The Jets went ahead 2-1 slightly more than three minutes after Robertson scored the game’s first goal early in the second period. Villardi’s 21st of the season came on a rebound, and Perfetti ended Winnipeg’s five-game streak without a power-play goal by scoring at 3:58 of the second.

The Stars pulled even when Nils Lundkvist poked a rebound past Hellebuyck on a shot from Duchene with five minutes left in the second period.

Up next

Both teams play their final game before the three-week Olympic break at home Wednesday night. The Jets face Montreal, and St. Louis visits the Stars.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

